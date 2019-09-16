Former Members of LGBTQ Lifestyle Proudly Proclaim Freedom From Homosexuality in FL March

Christians who have been delivered from LGBTQ lifestyles marched in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, sharing emotional testimonies and worshipping Christ.

The Freedom March is a powerful movement where people march and share their story about liberation from homosexual and transgender lifestyles through the grace and power of Jesus Christ.

The Christian Post reports that the march was led by a group of high-spirited millennials called the "Overcomers" and hosted by Angel Colon and Luis Javier Ruiz.

Colon and Ruiz are survivors of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in 2016 and have since left homosexuality and started a ministry called Fearless Identity. Their ministry brings hope and understanding to the LGBTQ community and to the church.

The Freedom March was started in 2018 by Jeffrey McCall, a former transgender who has come to know Christ and His unfailing love.

Jeffrey McCall told CBN News, "The reason I started the Freedom March was because I felt like all of these stories of people that left the LGBT lifestyle needed to be heard. It sends a statement and gets these stories out there."

"The movement has changed in the past year in growth. We've had people show up from all over the country. We're so excited that the community and the family that it's built for people that left those lifestyles to know that there is so many others like them."

Worshippers and speakers acknowledged that God loves everyone, but we must accept Him as our Savior before our lifestyle can change.

During the event, there was a moment of silence to remember the 49 people killed during in 2016 at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

"This movement has created a family of overcomers that understand and went through the same things, so it's built this close-knit Christian family. It has brought light to this topic and it's been talked about by people who actually lived through it," McCall added.