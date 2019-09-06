Epic Devastation in Bahamas as Operation Blessing Brings Fresh Water and Aid to Survivors

Hurricane Dorian is still lashing the Carolina coast today after unleashing tornadoes and floods Thursday, but it's nothing like the catastrophe in the Bahamas where relief groups like CBN's Operation Blessing are fighting to get aid to desperate victims.

The storm has now weakened to a Category 1 hurricane, but high winds, flooding and tornadoes have brought hardship to many Americans.

The worst of Dorian’s wrath on the US coast hit the Carolinas, skirting landfall, passing just east of Cape Lookout. Now it's directly hammering the Outer Banks.

High winds knocked out power to 300,000 people in North and South Carolina and ripped off siding and windows from apartment buildings. "All of a sudden the windows broke loose. Everything was swirling in our bedroom," explained North Myrtle Beach resident Ann Zehr.

Officials report at least five storm-related deaths—mostly from accidents in preparation. The big risk now is spin-off tornadoes. At least 20 have formed, including in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Storm surge and flooding along coastal and river areas are also a big concern. Many streets were flooded in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Dorian is expected to weaken Saturday as it finally moves back out to sea and travels northward to Nova Scotia.

Meanwhile, in the Bahamas where Dorian made landfall as a devastating Category 5 hurricane – the worst in that country's history – more apocalyptic-like views were visible Thursday.



The extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd community on Great Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 5, 2019 (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)

CBN News contributing correspondent Chuck Holton provided a flyover look at the devastation Dorian left behind on Abaco Island. Trees and most homes are destroyed. Those that survived are uninhabitable.

Holton witnessed a big environmental risk on Grand Bahama island. "We just flew over a big oil storage area on Grand Bahama and the tops of some of the oil tanks have blown off and there Is crude oil spilled everywhere," Holton explained.

CBN'S Operation Blessing is on location in the Bahamas bringing much-needed disaster relief.

The OB team is partnering with Newport Church in the Bahamas providing help for desperate Bahamians – many, now homeless.



A man cries after discovering his shattered house, not knowing if his 8 relatives who lived there survived Hurricane Dorian on Grand Bahama island (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Clean water is the greatest need at this time. Operation Blessing is providing solar-powered desalination devices to convert seawater into fresh drinking water.

Thursday afternoon, OB Mexico Relief Director Diego Traverso was in Nassau preparing to sail to Abaco Island. He said he is thankful for the prayers and help of Operation Blessing supporters.

"Thank you for praying for the people of the Bahamas...five in the morning we will get there to start setting up the base camp to provide clean water, medical supplies and solar lights. So, thank you so much for providing for Operation Blessing and we are here for the people of the Bahamas."

Operation Blessing Disaster Relief teams are already positioned in the Carolinas, ready to bring help to people there once Dorian passes.

