Police Officer Helps Homeless Man Find His Family After 24 Years Apart: 'I'm in Heaven'

With help from a police officer, a homeless man was reunited with his family after 24 years of separation.

After traveling to Florida for work, 61-year-old Jose Lopez suffered a series of strokes leaving him homeless, ABC News reports. His daughters were unaware that their father was ill and they lost contact.

Lopez was determined to find his family again, so he traveled hundreds of miles from Florida to New Jersey to find his long-lost daughters.



NJ Transit Officer Sean Pfeifer, who is also an outreach specialist, found Lopez wandering around a train station.

Lopez could not remember much about his daughters so Pfeifer made dozens of phone calls and tracked them down.

Pfeifer knew this would be a special reunion and paid for Lopez to get a shave, haircut, and new clothes.

Lopez was finally reunited with his two daughters and got to meet his 14 grandchildren for the first time. "Best feeling in the world," Lopez said.

A tearful, heartwarming reunion! NJ Transit Police reunite a homeless man with his family after 24 years!! Jose Lopez not only got to hug his daughters, he met his grandkids for the first time! Lopez was given a shave and a haircut, plus new clothes for the big reunion moment. pic.twitter.com/puIYKRp2QW — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 20, 2019

With help from his daughters, Lopez is looking for permanent housing.

Also, Officer Pfeifer assisted him with enrollment in a mental health program that will support him.

Officer Pfeifer’s effort to reunite Mr. Lopez with his family has captured the hearts and attention of the entire nation! This uplifting story highlights the great work Officer Pfeifer and the New Jersey Transit Police Department do every day. https://t.co/PTsXHhapwA pic.twitter.com/kvCD3rrcQK — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 25, 2019

"I'm thinking I'm in heaven. I got my two best girls, I got good friends," Lopez said.