Premature Baby Born at 24 Weeks Nicknamed 'Fighting Finn' Finally Goes Home

A baby boy born prematurely has finally gone home with his parents after spending more than 100 days in the hospital.

He was given the nickname 'Fighting Finn' for his will to live, despite being born at 24 weeks and weighing only one pound two ounces, according to WFTS - TV in Tampa.

The boy's parents, Jessica and Chris Hill, had struggled with infertility for nearly a decade.

The couple transferred two embryos in December 2018 and found out on New Year’s Eve that Jessica was pregnant. During the first ultrasound they found out there were two babies.

But at 10 weeks Jessica lost one of the babies due to a blood clot and more complications leading to a premature labor. On May 21, she gave birth to their son named Finn James Hill.

"That thing that you've been praying for and trying for and asking for — it finally happens and then you say well, it's not over yet ‘cause now he's premature and we don't even know if he's gonna make it," Chris said.

After Finn was born, doctors gave him a 50 percent chance of survival.

He was transferred from Lakeland Regional Medical Center to Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando in June.

"When we got to Nemours, the doctor came and in and basically told us that we could lose him at any moment. They sent the chaplain in to talk to us."

For the first few months, Finn relied on a ventilator and underwent multiple surgeries but his condition was improving.

After spending 113 days in the NICU, Finn left the hospital on September 10 with his proud parents.

"We just hold life so precious and to watch a premature baby fight for their life, it's extremely inspiring," Jessica said.

"He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces when we brought him home. He's just under that now, but that's okay. We're getting there."

"When his entire hand fits around the size of your fingernail, it makes you realize just how precious life is," Jessica added.

A GoFundMe was set up for the Hill Family to assist with medical expenses. So far they have raised over $4,000 of their $18,000 goal.

The family expressed their gratitude for the prayers and support that has been given to their miracle baby 'Fighting Finn'.

"Finn has already shown great purpose in his little bitty life and is showing many of us miracles do happen. He is teaching many how to pray with great faith again!"