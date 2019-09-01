Displaying 30+ Stories
Shooting in Odessa, TX Leaves 7 Dead and 22 Injured

09-01-2019
Andrea Morris
Police and sheriff's deputies surround a white van in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)

Police are still investigating what provoked a man to go on a shooting spree in Odessa, TX Saturday afternoon.

The Associated Press reports the death toll has increased to seven people along with 22 others injured. Those killed ranged in age from 15 to 57, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said at a news conference. The gunman used an “AR-style weapon,” he said.

Police say a law enforcement officer attempted to make a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 between Midland and Odessa.

The driver shot at the officer and a civilian nearby, then fled the scene. 

After stealing a mail carrier truck in Odessa, the driver continued shooting at innocent people until police finally shot and killed him.

Police have not identified the suspect and the names of the victims have not been released.

KOSA-TV in Midland reports the suspect was a white male in his 30's. 

Multiple victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A baby under the age of two, was transferred to another facility. 

The shooting comes less than a month after a gunman in El Paso killed 22 people at a Walmart shopping center. 

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke tweeted, Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again. More information is forthcoming, but here's what we know: We need to end this epidemic.

Another Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden expressed his sadness toward the senseless shooting.

I’m heartbroken, sickened, & angry. Weeks after the horror in El Paso, another community in Texas has been terrorized by gun violence. Enough. We must end this epidemic.

President Trump tweeted, Great job by Texas Law Enforcement and First Responders in handling the terrible shooting tragedy yesterday. A very tough and sad situation!

