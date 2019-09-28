Teen Thanks God for Allowing Him to Save Someone's Life

An Ohio teenager is thanking God for giving him the opportunity to help a neighbor who was pinned under a car.

Sixteen-year-old Zac Clark was outside doing yardwork with his mother when he heard his neighbor cry for help, WTVD-TV in Raleigh reports.

The teen rushed over and found his neighbor pinned underneath a Volkswagen sedan in the driveway.

"I guess the jack broke or slipped and the car fell on top of him from the waist up," Zac said. "Only thing I could see was his legs and he was struggling."

Without hesitation, Zac lifted the 3,000 pound car off his neighbor's chest and face.

"He had a couple of cracked ribs and his face was messed up pretty bad, but the doctors told him if I wasn't there, then he'd be dead," Zac said.

Zac's football coach, Dave Carroll wasn't surprised to hear about the heroic act.

"He has just a huge heart," Carroll said. "Here's a young man who's been through tragedy himself with his father passing away last summer, and he didn't hesitate at all and saved somebody's life."

The teen said he thought about his late father during the incident, which inspired him even more.

"I wanted to be able to save him to be with his family," Zac explained.

"I was thankful that I was put in the opportunity to be able to save someone's life. I thank God for letting me be able to do that."

The teen wants to be a firefighter after he graduates from school so he can continue helping others.