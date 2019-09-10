'The Glory of God's Great Love': 5-Year-Old Thrown From Mall Balcony Is Home From Hospital

A five-year-old boy who was viciously attacked and thrown 40 feet off a railing in the Mall of America is now home.

According to a post on the GoFundMe page set up for the family, Landen completed his in-patient rehabilitation and was released from the hospital September 3.

"We are pleased to share that our son completed his inpatient rehabilitation and is now home. We are so thankful, and we rejoice in the Lord's blessings to our family."

Landen Hoffman was shopping with his mother and friends on April 12 when he was thrown over the rail of a third-floor balcony by 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda.

Due to the impact, Landen suffered massive head trauma and fractured bones in his arm and legs.

On August 1, the family posted an update on their GoFundMe that Landen was no longer in intensive care and had been moved to in-patient.

So far, the family has raised $1,051,220 toward their $1 million goal to help cover the cost of medical treatments and rehabilitative programs.

Also, the family has continued to post updates on Landen's progress through Facebook posts, giving thanks to God for his survival and ongoing recovery.

"Thank you to all of you who prayed for us and loved us during the past 4 ½ months. You helped to give us hope and show us the Glory of God's great love here on earth even during the darkest of days," the family posted.

Landen's road to recovery remains long, but his family is grateful for the continued prayers as they overcome the obstacles that lie ahead.

"We continue to ask that His healing powers guide us and our son's care team as we enter the next phase of recovery, which includes continued outpatient rehabilitation for multiple injuries and adjusting to life back at home and school."

Arana was sentenced on June 3 and will serve 19 years in prison. Landen's family did not attend the hearing but said they forgive him and will continue to pray for him.