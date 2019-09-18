TN Officers Recognized for Stopping Man Before He Jumped Off Bridge

Two Tennessee law enforcement officers were recognized for their heroic efforts after a man attempted to jump off a bridge in April.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office posted a video on their Facebook page showing Officer Brian Rehg and Lieutenant Chris McCarter stopping the jumper and bringing him safely to the ground.

Sheriff Spangler with Knox County commended both men for quickly stepping into action and showing true vigilance.

ABC News reports that the dramatic event was captured on Lt. Chris McCarter's body camera.

The video shows the jumper dashing to side of the bridge, then throwing himself over the edge.

While the man dangles dangerously over the side, both men grabbed his leg and pulled him up.

Sheriff Spangler praised the men for their hard work and dedication to public safety.

"Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others," he said.