'A Longing to Connect with God': Bible Sales on the Rise as More People Turn to God's Word for Comfort, Guidance

Christian publishers are reporting sales of the Holy Bible have escalated as more people are searching for hope and encouragement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Jewell, communications director for Tyndale Bibles told CBN News that Bible sales are increasing and remain steady.

"We've seen an increase in Bible sales during this time of crisis. On Facebook (New Living Translation), where Bible verse memes are posted, post engagement was triple what it was last March and up 72 percent from just last month," he said.

"Despite delays in the supply chain and delivery channels due to the crisis, Tyndale Bible sales are strong, Jewell added. "Comparing this March to last March, sales of our Life Application Study Bible were up 44 percent and sales of the Immerse Bible used for group study are up 60 percent."

Alabaster Co., a small company that sells books of the Bible located in Los Angeles, CA saw its sales increase by 143 percent compared to last year, according to Fox News.

Brian Chung, co-founder and business director of Alabaster Co. said, "People are looking for hope and restoration" during this pivotal time in history.

"Even amidst suffering and financial hardship, we've continued to see people engage with Alabaster by utilizing our free resources and purchasing Bibles as encouraging gifts for loved ones," he explained. "We believe people are buying Bibles because there's a longing to connect with God, find meaning, and experience peace."

And LifeWay Christian Resources CEO Ben Mandrell noted that Scripture will provide us with the much-needed comfort to overcome any difficult situation.

"We believe this is no accident as people often go to the Bible as a source of hope in times of crisis and uncertainty," Mandrell said. "People draw hope from Scripture because in it they see a God who is with us during our suffering."

Lifeway reported an increase of 62 percent in the last week of March compared to the previous year.

"The Bible as God's words to us is a reminder that He doesn't leave us to walk through difficult times alone," Mandrell concluded.

