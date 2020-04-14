'Boxes of Hope': NJ Church's Grocery Service Sweeps Nation, Helping Those Quarantined by COVID-19

A national movement to help those in need is growing after a small town pastor answered God's call to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Morante is the senior pastor of Evangel Church in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Morante and his church have partnered with other churches across the country to deliver groceries and supplies to elderly people directly affected by the pandemic.

Morante said that he got the idea for the "Boxes of Hope" when a member of his own church tested positive and needed help.

"We wanted to do something tangible to show God's love, so we just delivered some groceries in a box to their front door," he told the Denison Forum.

The church launched ministry, and not long after, they were shipping 600 boxes across the New Jersey area before teaming up with churches and pastors across the country to help with their respective communities.

The mission posted on the ministy's website reads, "Boxes of Hope is a tangible way for us to stretch out a hand to those that are affected either through illness, quarantine, or just the uncertainty of this time. The world all around us may change, but God's love remains the same, and this is the hope that we have to share."

In a video explaining their mission, Morante said he believes "the greatest commodity that is in short supply is not found on the shelves of a grocery store, but in the hearts of people."

"As we're reading in the gospel, you see this account of Jesus and a multitude of need; one young boy with five loaves and two fish. And when he places what he has in His hands, a little bit goes a long way. We believe today that Jesus is ready to do another miracle of that magnitude to combat the hopelessness of our day," the pastor explained.

Morante's church has also partnered with two disaster relief organizations, Convoy of Hope and World Help, to help get the boxes were they are needed most.

To send a box or make a donation, click here.

#####################################################################################################