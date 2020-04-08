LIVE NOW: Francis Chan, Priscilla Shirer, Beth Moore, Tony Dungy and More Lead 10-Hour Event to Help Churches Face Pandemic

Dozens of well-known Christian leaders are participating in a 10-hour live event today where churches and organizations from around the world can have virtual discussions on how to best manage the COVID-19 crisis.

Nick Hall, founder, and chief communicator for the evangelistic movement PULSE and Year of the Bible is hosting this "Leader Check-In" event as a way for leaders to offer biblical and practical help to pastors and ministry leaders before the Easter weekend.

A large number of prominent leaders and evangelicals such as Beth Moore, Francis Chan, Priscilla Shirer, Mike Lindell, Bob Goff, David Platt, Lecrae, Michael W. Smith, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Tony Dungy, Dr. John Townsend, Kari Jobe, Sadie Robertson, Ann Voskamp and many more are joining the live event.

Hall explained that the event is important during this unique time in history because so many people are searching for hope.

"Easter 2020 may be the most important Easter celebration in the past century. We are living through an unprecedented time in church history," Hall said. "People are looking for hope and turning to churches in record numbers. I believe the message of a God who not only suffers with us and for us - but also defeats sin and death - has never been more needed."

"We will miss this moment if we don't care for our pastors and ministers now," Hall added.

PULSE has partnered with the Christian aid group World Vision, to provide training supplies and equipment for those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Leader Check-in" will feature times of prayer, worship and support from evangelists and political leaders.

The United States Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams will provide an update on COVID-19 along with a response from Vice President Mike Pence and how the virus is impacting churches.

Dr. Henry Cloud will offer advice for leaders who are anxious and under pressure during the pandemic.

And US Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will explain the benefits of the CARES Act, a $2 trillion coronavirus economic aid package signed into law March 27.

"Leader Check-In" is available to watch for free at LeaderCheckIn.com and through PULSE's Facebook page on Wednesday, April 8, from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. CST.