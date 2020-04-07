Michigan Grandfather Walks 4 Miles Just to See Granddaughter Through Window

One Michigan grandfather was determined to see his granddaughter. He made it his mission to walk four miles so he could see her.

In an Instagram post, Joshua Gillett wrote, "Today, my dad walked over 4 miles to our house so he could see Elliana through the window...again.

Daniel Gillett was able to hold his granddaughter Elliana twice before the COVID-19 pandemic forced their town to issue a stay-at-home order last month.

"This has become a regular thing. It breaks my heart that my dad can't hold my daughter. However, as you can clearly see on my dad's face, he's overflowing with joy just to see her," Joshua wrote.

During an interview with Fox News, Daniel said it's disheartening to not be able to hold his granddaughter but he knows it's temporary.

"It's disappointing to not be there but it's just for now and it's part of us making a difference in caring for our community and of course my caring for Elliana," he explained.

"I'd sure love to hold her and I love her but I'll have to do it through glass for now," he said.

Joshua explained that his dad chooses to walk the four miles rather than drive so he gets the exercise.

"He's a faithful gym go-er so when our gym closed he said, 'I'm going to work out by walking and is it ok if I stop by and look at her through the glass?' I said of course since it's the only way he gets to see her so he calls it a reward," Joshua said.

The father and son remain optimistic that these times of social distancing will end, but are grateful for the opportunity to visit from a distance.

"Even though it's a super dark time in this world, it's not stopping him and it's reminding people that it is temporary. There can be good still," Joshua said.

