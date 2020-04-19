Multiple Seasons Collide in Northeast, Bringing Snow, Thunderstorms and Wind

A quick-moving storm will bring with it a multitude of weather and fluctuating temperatures this week, leaving residents of the region wondering what season it is.

The storm will track through southern Canada, and send wet weather into the northern tier of the United States.

"The cold front sweeping through the Great Lakes and Northeast Monday night and Tuesday will be a powerful one," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

The front will first press into the Great Lakes, erasing the near-normal conditions of early in the week. Temperatures in the region will fall from near normal to 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.

A high temperature in Chicago in the 60s on Monday will be erased and replaced with a high in the lower 50s on Tuesday. Monday night's lows in the area will be in the 30s.

The coldest air will hold over northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan, allowing for flakes to fly Monday night. Light accumulations of snow are likely, but will be farther north than the last wave of snow that moved through the Midwest.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

However, snow is not in the cards for the entire area.

"This is one of those storms where the region will see a little bit of every season: wintry snow, gusty thunderstorms of spring and summer, and windy conditions of autumn," said Sojda.

The timing of the front arriving during the day in the Northeast will limit the locations that will have snow on Tuesday. Instead, chilly rain and gusty thunderstorms will be a concern.

"Winds higher up in the atmosphere are quite strong, meaning any shower or possible thunderstorms could introduce a burst of stronger winds," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

Locally damaging winds are most likely through eastern Pennsylvania and Maryland, New Jersey and southern New England, in the afternoon on Tuesday. This includes major cities along the Interstate-95 corridor, such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Benz added that the cool air following the storm means that some hail is also possible with these showers and thunderstorms.

In addition to the rain, thunderstorms and snow, gusty winds will sweep through the area on Tuesday.

Widespread wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected from Lake Michigan to the mid-Atlantic coast.

Winds of this magnitude may impact higher-profile vehicles still on the roads, cause power outages, and even blow through outdoor hospital tents set up for COVID-19 testing.

Cloudy skies, the breeze and the drop in temperature are likely to bring AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 30s during the day for many.

Temperatures will fluctuate in the Northeast, bouncing back and forth between slightly below normal and a bit above normal on Wednesday and Thursday.

The stormy pattern is likely to return for Friday and the weekend, allowing for some dips in temperature. Still, many cities like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Columbus, Ohio, are likely to reach the 60s for at least a day or two at the end of the week.

As is typical in the spring, temperatures are likely to continue to fluctuate both above and below normal as we continue into May.