New Barna Survey: More Americans Believe in Satan Than Believe in God

We've heard how people are searching for answers and turning to faith during the pandemic, but a new study reveals shocking information about what exactly Americans believe.

It found that roughly half – 51 percent – of American adults have a traditional, biblical view of God as the all-powerful, all-knowing Creator – a dramatic decrease from 73 percent in 1991.

Of those who believe in Jesus, more say he sinned than didn't – 44 to 41 percent. And more people believe in Satan – 56 percent – than believe in God.

George Barna, director of research at the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University and founder of the Barna Group, writes:

"Tens of millions of Americans consider themselves to be Christian but do not believe that God is really in control or cares what happens to them."

Meanwhile, 51 percent of pastors on Barna's Church Panel said church attendance, in terms of virtual attendance, is up compared to typical Sunday in-person worship. Could that uptick change the worldview inventory trend – if more people are in church and gaining a more biblical, traditional perspective of God?

Six-hundred Protestant senior pastors in America serve on Barna's Church Panel. According to the survey, more than 51 percent of pastors answered that virtual attendance has actually been greater than the typical physical Sunday gathering.

