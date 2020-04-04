Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford Joins Promise Keepers, Will Speak in Online Seminar Today

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) has joined the board of Promise Keepers and will speak during a webinar scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

Founded in 1990 by former University of Colorado football coach Bill McCartney, Promise Keepers (PK) is a movement that encourages men to be Christ-like leaders for their church and community.

Join us this Saturday, April 4 at 6pm CST for a webinar and Q&A session with Senator @jameslankford of Oklahoma, Promise Keepers President Vance Day and others about becoming the servant leaders God calls us to be. Learn more here: https://t.co/f3Mq3IkqyM pic.twitter.com/7sxRBU2YiI — Promise Keepers (@PromiseKeepers) April 3, 2020

Sen. Lankford served four years in the US House of Representatives for central Oklahoma and was elected to the US Senate in 2014.

He is chairman of the Regulatory Affairs and Federal Management Subcommittee for Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. As a majority leader, Lankford oversees federal spending, regulatory reform, and the federal workforce.

Before coming to Congress, Lankford served students and families in ministry for over 20 years. He was the director of student ministry for the Baptist Convention of Oklahoma and served as the director of Falls Creek Youth Camp.

Lankford, his wife Cindy and their two daughters, Hannah and Jordan, live in Oklahoma City.

During the online seminar, Lankford will motivate the men of Oklahoma to be strong leaders for their families, churches, and communities. Also joining Sen. Lankford will be PK President Vance Day, Oklahoma Director Keith Thomas, and PK Pastor Art Remington. They will illustrate the importance of serving with Promise Keepers and becoming Christ-centered leaders.

The webinar is open to men everywhere and is scheduled for April 4, 2020, at 6 pm Central. Click here to register.