Operation Blessing Teams Help Feed Hungry Families Affected by COVID-19 in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of people to become unemployed and struggling to provide food for their families.

Now more than ever, food pantries are in high demand across America.

Children who were normally fed at school are missing out on critical meals, and families who were already struggling are feeling the strain of providing enough food for their children.

Operation Blessing has partnered with Youth World in southern Dallas to help families cope with the constraints of this worldwide pandemic.

One local resident said it has been difficult to provide enough food at home with the children out of school.

"The children are at home all day now and we're doing homeschooling and it's a little bit difficult. We're grateful that we have Youth World because we can come here and get more food for the children."

The food donations are doing more than feeding families in need. They are lifting spirits and offering encouragement during these stressful times.

Another resident said the drive-thru food pantry is a blessing to everyone in the community.

"We're very thankful for Youth World for having this food drive-thru because it's helpful for not just me and my family but everyone else around in the community that needs it."

Darla with Youth World said, "We thank God that Operation Blessing is coming alongside us to help fulfill part of this big need."

