PRAISE! Hymn Writers Keith and Kristyn Getty See Millions Tune in for Lockdown Worship

Unable to fill arenas with praise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, famed hymn writers Kristyn and Keith Getty have turned to lead God’s people in worship through the wonders of modern Livestream technology, and it has proved a roaring success.

The Northern Irish couple, who are perhaps best known for penning the classic hymn, “In Christ Alone,” have been hosting family worship sessions right from their living room in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It was Kristyn’s idea because she’d been hearing about so many lonely old folks at home on their own, and friends of hers were talking about how bored their kids were,” Keith told the Christian Institute.

Soon, thousands were tuning in to each “Family Hymn Sing” worship set, which features backing vocals from the Gettys’ three young daughters.

“By the end of the second week it was total chaos with 1.1 million people tuning in and before we knew it we were all on Fox News,” Keith added. “It’s been a huge hit, in a way we never imagined.”

With the coronavirus lockdown prohibiting all live music shows for the time being, Keith said that his family are leaning on their faith in Jesus to stave off fear and retain a sense of hope for the future.

“We don’t know when lockdown will end, or how it’s going to end, we don’t know if our jobs are going to be the same as they were before and we can’t be sure we won’t get Covid-19 or even a variant in a few years’ time,” he said.

Keith also reminded followers of Jesus that they have nothing to fear at this scary time, and said he hoped this season of uncertainty would spark important conversations about life after death.

“As Christians, we believe life doesn’t stop at death, and that what happens next is extraordinary,” Getty explained. “If anything, this is a time for people to start having these conversations about what happens next.”

