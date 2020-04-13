'Preach the Gospel, Just Through Showing that Love': Operation Blessing, Rock Church Hold Easter Food Giveaway

People around the country are lining up for miles to visit food banks which are being overwhelmed by the heightened demand caused by the COVID-19 crisis. To meet the need in the Virginia Beach area, Rock Church stepped in to help with a special food drive, and Operation Blessing couldn't wait to lend a hand.

On Easter morning, Rock Church opened its doors to help those affected by the pandemic, and they were able to do that thanks to Operation Blessing.

While the Rock Church sanctuary was empty on Easter Sunday, volunteers outside gathered to serve those in need. As people came through the drive-through line, they were so encouraged by all the support.

Coronavirus closures have left many people struggling financially. For some, like Wendy, being at a food distribution is a new experience. "No this my first time ever, in my entire life," she said. "Every little bit helps, and gives you hope that tomorrow you'll be able to make it another day."

Rock Church has its own food pantry, but they've never seen a need like this one. So Operation Blessing provided the church with enough food to keep hundreds of families going.

Rock Church Pastor John Blanchard said, "We're thankful for Operation Blessing. Because of their generous gifts, we've been able to give out 500 bags of groceries to those who are in need in the community. It's such a blessing. Without their help we couldn't do it."

Pretty soon church sanctuaries will be filled with people again, but until then Operation Blessing will continue to meet people's needs in this time of crisis.

"I think it's so important to really, in a way, preach the gospel, just through showing that love and demonstration," Blanchard said. "The people in the cars, they were so thankful. I heard one lady was just really moved to tears to see people coming out, reaching out and showing the love of God and helping people."

Grateful recipient Charlotte said, "I think it's beautiful, and I appreciate they're looking out for other people in the world, and we need that. We still have people that have a good heart, and help other people. God bless you and thank you for doing the job you do."

Wendy agreed, "I would like to thank everyone, really everyone that has donated to Operation Blessing because that way you can provide for all of us that have received this food and that has truly mattered, so thank you so much."