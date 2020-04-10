Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

President Trump Joins in Easter Blessing from Oval Office: 'We Place Our Trust in the Hands of Almighty God'

04-10-2020
CBN News
6148659983001
Trump_oval_office_041020_HD1080_52.533_398
trumpseal
6148659983001

President Trump Joins in Easter Blessing from Oval Office: 'We Place Our Trust in the Hands of Almighty God'

On Good Friday, President Donald Trump participated in an Easter Blessing with Bishop Harry Jackson in the Oval Office in the White House. 

Jackson is a Christian preacher and Pentecostal bishop who serves as the senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, and also serves as the presiding bishop of the International Communion of Evangelical Churches.

"As our nation battles the invisible enemy, we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer. We give thanks for the majesty of creation and for the gift of eternal life and we place our trust in the hands of almighty God."

President Trump also began Friday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing by recognizing Easter. 

"This Sunday, millions of Christians will celebrate Easter. At this holy time, we pray that God will heal the sick and comfort the heartbroken and bless our heroes."

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles