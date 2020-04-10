President Trump Joins in Easter Blessing from Oval Office: 'We Place Our Trust in the Hands of Almighty God'

On Good Friday, President Donald Trump participated in an Easter Blessing with Bishop Harry Jackson in the Oval Office in the White House.

Jackson is a Christian preacher and Pentecostal bishop who serves as the senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, and also serves as the presiding bishop of the International Communion of Evangelical Churches.

"As our nation battles the invisible enemy, we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer. We give thanks for the majesty of creation and for the gift of eternal life and we place our trust in the hands of almighty God."

"As our nation battles the invisible enemy, we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer. We give thanks for the majesty of creation and for the gift of eternal life and we place our trust in the hands of almighty God." pic.twitter.com/oWVoP5JsJx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2020

President Trump also began Friday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing by recognizing Easter.

"This Sunday, millions of Christians will celebrate Easter. At this holy time, we pray that God will heal the sick and comfort the heartbroken and bless our heroes."