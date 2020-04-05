President Trump Says He's Watching This Palm Sunday Church Service Online Today

As churches across the country transition to streaming their worship services, more people are watching online religious services - including President Trump.

The president tweeted Saturday evening, "Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern."

Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern. https://t.co/2eTaKsZVT4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

Greg Laurie, pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California is calling Americans to turn their worry into worship and pray for an end to the spread of coronavirus.

He shared on social media that his church has seen nearly a 50 percent increase in online worship attendance compared to the previous week.

Laurie wrote on Instagram, "We had 359,000 people watch our webcast of "Harvest At Home". That number is realistically much larger because in many cases, families and groups are watching together."

You can join in and watch Harvest Christian Fellowship online by clicking here.

And the number of people giving their life to Christ continues to grow.

"Best of all, we had 3,188 people make professions of faith to follow Jesus Christ. If you combine that with last week's webcast, that means we have had 5,000 people give their lives to Jesus Christ," Laurie wrote.

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising in Riverside, Harvest Christian Fellowship Church showed their support for the community by offering drive-through COVID-19 testing on April 1.

The church wrote in a Facebook post, "Harvest is pleased to have been chosen as one of the drive-thru testing spots for COVID-19 testing. We want to be as helpful as we can during this difficult season and this opportunity is allowing us to do that."

@harvestorg doing what we can during these days of COVID-19 for the residents of Riverside County.https://t.co/nvaor3jO1a — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 30, 2020

As people continue to adapt during this crisis, some are drawing closer to Christ and doing more to stay engaged in a spiritually uplifting community.

"We can listen to worship music, sing songs, dance, play instruments and create works of art — or do whatever we do when we express our love for and awe of God," Laurie said.

To watch Harvest Christian Fellowship online, click here.

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET: Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.