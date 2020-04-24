Regent University Freezes Tuition for 2020 - 2021 School Year

With business shutdowns and jobs scarce, the COVID 19 pandemic continues to hit many people in the pocketbook really hard. And for college students trying to get an education, it can be particularly challenging. To help them out during this unusual time, Regent University announced Friday that it's freezing tuition for all of its classes both online and on-campus for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

"In this current climate of uncertainty, we understand the financial struggles many students and their families face," said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs. "This tuition freeze reflects Regent's commitment to helping students achieve their educational goals. Now is the time for students to focus on their futures."

According to Regent's vice president for Business Administration, Steve Bruce, it's not unusual for colleges and universities is to raise tuition some each year for academic enhancements.

"Although Regent officials had initially planned a modest tuition increase prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said, "that decision has been reversed and Regent will absorb the costs associated with ongoing improvements."

Regent is already one of the best education deals for students. Its annual tuition is nearly $20,000 less than that of other private institutions (U.S. News & World Report, 2019-20). And Regent is among the top five percent of most affordable private Christian colleges and universities for bachelor's programs (CCCU Tuition Survey, 2018).

Regent's leading-edge degree programs offer:

Flexible online and on-campus 8-week and 15-week course sessions

Top-ranked academics with expert faculty and world-class support

Transfer up to 90 credit hours

Generous financial aid and scholarship opportunities

Over 135 areas of study in fields the market demands most

Ranked among Top National Universities by U.S. News & World Report, 2020.

If you'd like more information about Regent, visit https://www.regent.edu/learnmore.