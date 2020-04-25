Safety Plans in Place, These States Face Accusations of Reopening Too Soon After COVID-19

On Friday, the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 50,000. Some people say a lack of widespread testing and differences in reporting standards could be covering the extent of the virus's spread.

But several states have moved to reopen their economies, despite ongoing problems with testing capabilities due to limited personnel at state and local health departments, NPR reports.

Georgia, Alaska, and Oklahoma are back to business with beauty salons and barbershops reopening - while still taking some precautionary measures.

One Atlanta barbershop opened early Friday morning and was met a line of people waiting for service.

"I didn't think I would be slammed," shop owner Chris Edwards said. "Some people are scared to get out. I get it."

After receiving criticism, even from President Trump, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) tweeted that state health officials supported the decision to reopen businesses for limited operations.

For weeks now, my team has worked closely with the Trump Administration and our federal counterparts to mitigate the impact of #coronavirus in Georgia. Our decisions and direction are informed by data and public health recommendations. (1/5) #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 24, 2020

Most businesses remained open with restrictions to ensure community health and well-being. We were successful in our efforts to protect Georgians and our state's healthcare infrastructure. (3/5) #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 24, 2020

Together, we will weather this storm and emerge stronger than ever. (5/5) #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 24, 2020

And on Friday, Alaska started allowing limited in-store shopping at retail stores, while Oklahoma reopened its state parks.

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) announced a three-phase plan that started on April 24, allowing hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers to reopen by appointments only.

Today I announced the Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan. This is our three-phased approach to open Oklahoma’s economy. We will do this safely, responsibly, and based on the data here in our state. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) April 23, 2020

Last week, South Carolina lifted restrictions on public beaches and reopened some retail stores.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted, "I've restored public beach access, allowing locals to use their discretion. I've also allowed some retailers that were previously closed to open, but they must follow strict social distancing measures."

I've restored public beach access, allowing locals to use their discretion. I've also allowed some retailers that were previously closed to open, but they must follow strict social distancing measures. Please stay safe and follow all recommendations from public health experts. https://t.co/pnemrtKI2j — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 20, 2020

During last Wednesday's White House briefing, Trump said that he had spoken to multiple governors about their plans to reopen. "It's a beautiful thing to see," he said of the relaxing certain restrictions, but "I encourage governors to follow a careful approach."

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.