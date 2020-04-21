Seattle First Responders Hold 'Parade of Appreciation' for Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

Doctors and nurses are not only saving lives but risking their own every day. That's why first responders in one of the cities hit hardest by the pandemic gathered around local hospitals to show their support by thanking healthcare providers.

Firefighters and rescue workers surprised medical staff at 15 hospitals across King County in Seattle, Washington with wailing sirens and flashing lights from a parade of fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars, KomoNews reports.

The parades took place on April 16, beginning at Swedish Hospital in east Seattle.

American Medical Response (AMR) shared a video showing dozens of healthcare professionals cheering on first responders as they drove past the hospital. Many held up signs thanking the doctors and nurses for their service.

AMR wrote in a Facebook post, "AMR was honored to participate alongside police, fire and ambulance partners on Thursday in 15 hospital appreciation events scheduled by the King County Fire Chiefs Association. In our united show of appreciation, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and police officers offered our support for all healthcare workers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The parade made its way to more area hospitals such as Harborview Medical Center, Multicare Auburn Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital.

Today, St. Francis Hospital received a thank you parade by @Southkingfire, Federal Way PD, King County Medic One, AMR and Tri-Med Ambulance. Words can’t express how much the support means to our team. We got this! We are #FranciscanStrong! pic.twitter.com/EjB2VzEA2h — CHI Franciscan (@CHIFranciscan) April 16, 2020

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said, "It's important to let them know that we're thinking about them each and every day," Scoggins said. "Our firefighters and police officers work with them every day... and we're just trying to figure out a small way to say thank you and show our support."

Supervisor and registered nurse at St. Francis, Susan Brunner said it's comforting to know the community supports them.

"It's just very heartwarming to see that the community is behind us," she said. "It gives meaning to our job... it's wonderful knowing that our job is being appreciated by all."

The parade of appreciation was a way to thank and honor healthcare workers who work long hours, during difficult conditions.

"They've already had a tough job, it's gotten a bit more challenging over the last six weeks," Scoggins added. "It's a difficult job in a difficult time, but we're really seeing the best of people right now, and that's important."

