'Secret Church' Experiences Possible 'Cyber Attack,' Prevents Users from Viewing Live Event

David Platt's "Secret Church" event suffered an apparent cyberattack Friday night, preventing many participants from viewing the SC20 simulcast.

The church wrote in a Facebook post, "We know many of you were not able to join the SC20 simulcast last night. It appears our site was under attack, keeping many of you from logging in."

Platt is the lead pastor of McLean Bible Church in Vienna, VA, and author of the book Radical.

Secret Church is based on the time Pastor Platt spent teaching and ministering at underground Asian house-churches. Christians had to risk their own lives to meet secretly due to opposition from the government, community, and family.

The difficult position that is placed on persecuted Christians is why prayer for the church is the basis of each Secret Church gathering.

The focal point of the SC20 event was God, Government, and the Gospel. It intends to change the way Christians of all nations relate to governing power while glorifying our God.

According to the church's website, "The purpose of this Secret Church is to establish biblical foundations for understanding how the character of God and the content of the gospel totally transform the way Christians relate to government."

Although some participants did not experience any issues viewing SC20, Secret Church wrote that they were looking into the matter and the entire simulcast was now accessible.

"Good news: The full simulcast replay is available. Log in or register for access to the replay through June 30."

CBN News has reached out to the Secret Church for comment. We will update this story as soon as we hear back from them.