THE GOOD NEWS Crosses Popping Up Across GA Counties: 'God Is the Ultimate Healer'

A new Facebook page is spreading "faith not fear" across one Georgia county, and its members are using crosses to remind people to have faith during the COVID-19 pandemic which has changed daily life in America for the time being.

At the time of the publication of this article, the page had more than 2,100 members and is growing.

Mary Spence Hurst, the administrator of the page, told CBN News in an email that she created the page, which was modeled after another page in Jefferson County created by Susan Polhill. Polhill's page currently has more than 7,600 members.

Hurst said the people in Emanuel County have been very receptive to the idea of the crosses.

"The community has come out in force to support this idea," she noted. "I think we all need reminders that God is the ultimate healer during this time."

Several members of the Emanuel County Faith Not Fear Crosses page are also making crosses for people to display in their yards, at the entrance of their neighborhoods and on street corners.

Members are also posting photos of crosses they have seen on display in their towns. Some of the crosses are painted. Others are left showing their natural wood. Some of the photos show crosses that have been dressed up with lights.

One member posted on Tuesday that more than 275 crosses have been given out this week. "Pray Hard that God heals our land," wrote Jody Underwood.

Another member posted a photo of 14 newly-made crosses sitting in front of the Nunez Community Center with the message, "Okay, Nunez lets light it up - the Mayor has been busy tonight. First 14 are in front of Old City Hall. Will make more this weekend."

One member even posted the crafting project she made with her daughters. They made a display on their front door, which appears to be the stained-glass window of a church with the image of a cross and the words "Faith over Fear."

Another member posted a photo of a cross decorated with lights that she is displaying in her yard.

"FAITH NOT FEAR," wrote Diane Gary Nasworthy Spence. "Stand together, stand strong, and stand on the WORD OF GOD!"

