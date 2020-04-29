'The Regret Is Immediate': Abortion Pill Reversal Hotline Gets Record Number of Calls During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed daily life in America and according to the pro-life organization Heartbeat International, it has apparently changed hearts as well with a record number of telephone calls to their helpline requesting abortion pill reversals.

Andrea Trudden, director of communications for the organization, told Live Action News that during the month of March, 105 mothers started the procedure to halt their chemical abortions after calling the Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN) helpline.

More than 900 professional healthcare providers are available to assist women that call APRN's helpline. The helpline is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by a team of consultants, according to Heartbeat International's website.

"We are now seeing over 80% of our callers start the reversal process," Trudden said.

The abortion pill reversal method is a little-known option that can be made available to mothers who begin taking the abortion pill and later regret their decision.

If a mother changes her mind after beginning a chemical abortion (a two-step process) and receives supplemental progesterone before taking the second pill, there may be a chance to save the baby's life and continue with a normal pregnancy, according to Live Action News.

As CBN News has reported in recent years, the reversal process involves flooding a woman's body with progesterone to block the deadly effects of mifepristone, found in the abortion pill RU486.

"These are hormones that essentially the woman's body has any way, and we're just supplementing that," abortion reversal pioneer Dr. Matt Harrison told CBN News.

However, while this is a chance to save the pre-born baby's life, it's not a guarantee, Heartbeat International explains. The organization has posted a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section on their website.

Women who call the helpline can speak to a nursing team and the provider network in order to begin care immediately.

"We understand this is a stressful time for many, and some women are starting chemical abortion because that is the only option they can see," Trudden said.

Many of the calls the hotline receives, she said, are "from the abortion facility parking lot or from the car on the drive home because the regret is immediate."

Heartbeat International's Option Line (LINK) has also seen a 30 percent to 50 percent increase in calls during the pandemic, according to Trudden. Option Line is the only fully staffed, bilingual pro-life contact center in the US. Since 2003, 3.75 million women and men have reached out for answers to questions about an unexpected pregnancy.

