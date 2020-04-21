These States Are Beginning to Open for Business and Protestors Are Demanding Freedom: 'We're Free People!'

Plans are now in place in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas to gradually open their state's economies after indications the coronavirus outbreak is slowing.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says gyms, barbershops, and bowling alleys can reopen Friday. Some restaurants and theaters will also open with social distancing.



South Carolina is set to allow most retail stores to reopen, but only at 20 percent capacity. Merchant Catherine Gouge said, "We're just really glad we can have people in the store again."



Tennessee is set to reopen most businesses on May 1.

Industry giants Boeing and Bobcat are also sending people back to work.

And protests continue in other states, as some Americans demand they open up.

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, thousands protested the state's stay-at-home orders. One protester said, "We're not subjects, we're citizens, we're free people."

In Phoenix, protesters faced off with people dressed in scrubs as hundreds say they want their economy to reopen.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Coronavirus Task Force says it could backfire: "What you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're going to set yourself back."

So far, 22 million Americans are out of work because of the nationwide shutdowns. Republican and Democratic negotiators have reportedly agreed on the principles for a new financial aid bill, focusing on small businesses.

That comes as the economy is facing serious problems. The lack of demand for oil caused the May contract price of oil to collapse Monday into negative territory for the first time in history.

But President Trump did not seem concerned. "Much of it has to do with short-sellers. Much of it has to do if you look a month into the future, I think it's at $25 or $28 a barrel," Trump said.

While some parts of the country are opening up, President Trump is tightening up the borders to prevent more cases from coming into the US. Overnight Trump tweeted that he will be signing an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States because of coronavirus.