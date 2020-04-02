Walls Are Falling as Virus Shakes Our World: TD Jakes Asked to Pray on the Spot on MSNBC

The coronavirus crisis is opening up new doors for faith, even on a Live news show. Bishop T.D. Jakes was asked recently to lead the nation in prayer by MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin.

Melvin asks Jakes to pray since people weren't able to go to church the day before, saying, "I've never actually done this on the air."

Jakes jumps right in, praying, "Our father and our God, we bow our heads to You in humility and understanding that we are not competent in and of ourselves to handle this kind of global calamity. We look to You Lord to be the strength, help, and light that we need."

"Strengthen our first responders, strengthen our broadcast people and all of us whose lives have been devastated and disrupted and give us the peace that passes all understanding, in Christ name we pray, Amen," he prayed.

On social media, Jakes wrote, "It isn't every day that you're asked to pray for the nation on MSNBC! I pray that a silver lining could come from this pandemic. It's causing us to understand that we are a global family!"

"In this season of global calamity, we need to broadcast moments like this as much as possible," Jakes also stated.

⁣

"Thanks again, @CraigMelvinNBC, for boldly allowing me time on @MSNBC to briefly pray for God's peace to cover us all during this COVID-19 pandemic."