'We Know Where Our Hope Comes From': TN Gov Shares his Faith at Massive Drive-In Service

Scores of people attended a massive drive-in service Sunday night in Franklin, TN, where Gov. Bill Lee made a special appearance.

Grace Chapel Church hosted the "Beyond Our Walls" event, bringing together over 1,000 members from 15 churches throughout the area, Chattanooga Times Free Press reports.

Proceeds from the event will go to the organization, "One Generation Away" which distributes food to families in need through Middle Tennessee.

The sound of honking horns and thunderous applause from the crowd welcomed Lee as he took the stage.

Near to tears, the governor thanked everyone for doing their part within the community to combat COVID-19.

"Thank you for everything that every one of you are doing," he said. "Thank you for doing your part to stay apart. Thank you for loving your neighbors as yourself. Thank you for serving in food banks, and thank you for serving in nonprofits. And thank you for serving in your neighborhoods."

Lee urged everyone to keep praying during the pandemic and have faith in God's protection.

"Thank you for praying. Thank you for having hope," he said. "In this world, we'll have many troubles, but we know where our hope comes from and He has overcome the world. And we'll do all we can that's humanly possible. We thank you for praying that He will have favor on our state."

Laine Arnold, Lee's spokesperson, said his speech was unrehearsed and that the "drive-in service was hosted by his home church so he participated in the service as a parishioner worshipping on Sunday."

"We've consistently advocated for houses of worship to embrace alternate methods like streaming and drive-in services as a way to stay engaged while maintaining social distance," Arnold added.

Watch the entire Beyond Walls 2020 service. Gov. Lee's comments start at the 24-minute mark.

