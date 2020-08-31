'A New Jesus People Movement in America': Revival in NJ, NYC, Boston as Move of God Hits East Coast

Huge gatherings of people stepped into the light of salvation as a "move of God" swept parts of the northeastern US last weekend.

Worship leader Sean Feucht and Dr. Charles Karuku with International Outreach Church brought outdoor revival meetings to New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.

Despite the rainy weather, worshippers gathered in Lincoln Park, NJ on Friday where the faith leaders shared a message of peace and hope.

"We feel like this rain delay is only making us even more hungry and more passionate," Feucht declared. "This is the stuff worship dreams are made of."

One attendee carried a sign that said "Worship is Warfare" - a testament to the belief that America is facing an escalating spiritual battle these days.

The praise event continued in New York City on Saturday where baptisms took place in the public fountains of the iconic Washington Square Park.

"This place is filled with people about to get baptized in the fountains of Washington Square Park," Feucht said. "Some of them just got saved...some are rededicating."

In a video shared on Facebook, Dr. Karuku described the occasion as a "move of God" after 29 people were baptized Saturday night in NYC, including a family of five.

"We had people getting born again. We kept on baptizing people," Karuku added. "We baptized an entire family of five - it was awesome. They all gave their life to Christ and they came to be baptized."

Just days earlier, Dr. Karuku was in Kenosha, Wisconsin leading the "Riots to Revival" movement where baptisms and worship filled the streets after the city was recently rocked by violence and protests.

"A revival is when God begins to tug on the hearts of people and call them back to repentance," Karuku explained in the video. "When God begins to be the first love of His people, that is the spark of love in the hearts. It is the revival of the hearts."

Then the worship event flooded the streets of Boston on Sunday where the Holy Spirit drew more people to give their lives to Christ.

Hundreds gathered at Boston Commons to worship with Feucht and listen to local pastor, Dr. Roberto Miranda.

"It's hard to believe that we are in Boston right now," Dr. Miranda said. "I've been pastoring in Boston for 34 years and I've had a front-row seat to how the weather and temperature - spiritually - has been going up and up in New England," the pastor added.

"I think God still has things to do in this city. Let's not overestimate the prophetic power of these acts," Miranda stated. "These are prophetic times that require prophetic acts from the people of God. It is necessary to be here to break through the darkness. The Holy noise we are making strikes fear in the enemy."

Feucht and Karuku will continue spreading God's Word as they carry this movement to the Midwest.

"We are so honored together with Sean Feucht to see God send a fresh move of a new Jesus People Movement in America," Dr. Karuku wrote. "Our heart cry is Lord do it again."

"This is not the season for timid worship, this is the season for wild adoration to Jesus," Feucht explained.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories