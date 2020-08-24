Barna Poll: Young Adults Face New Challenges, Questioning the Need for Church, Community

The Barna Group released a new study that looks at how pastors should disciple the younger generation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and how these trends are affecting young people.

The new research data has revealed that excessive screen time on digital devices among millennials and Generation Z is causing great concern within the church.

The poll found that 85 percent of pastors are worried about the increased amount of screen time among teens and young adults. About 86 percent of churches say they are troubled by the increased online access, but their church does not have a plan in place to handle the matter.

Barna's research also showed that the church must discuss the current issues that our country is addressing like racism and a worldwide pandemic.

When asked, 51 percent of millennials and 54 percent of Gen Z said the US "definitely" has a problem with racial division. Many in this age category felt that the issue should be addressed.

Also, the study showed that loneliness and anxiety among young adults and teens had increased since COVID-19.

During the month of May, one in three millennials said they were in need of food, basic supplies, and money.

35 percent of millennials and 24 percent from Gen Z needed food and supplies.

33 percent of millennials and 25 percent from Gen Z were missing emotional support.

33 of millennials and 25 percent from Gen X were in need of financial assistance.

And 19 percent of young people say they were lonely "all the time," while 25 percent admitted to feeling lonely at least during some part of each day.

Data highlighted how Gen Z questions the need to seek guidance from the church.

59 percent feel that "Church is not relevant to me personally."

48 percent said, "I find God elsewhere."

28 percent say "I can teach myself what I need to know."

The importance of community outreach and mission trips was also examined during the study. A large majority of teens, 71 percent and young adults, 72 percent consider missions to be useful. However, some are still suspicious of the methods used to discuss and carry out missions.

During these complex times, it's crucial for pastors, church members, and parents to talk and pray with the younger generation over these issues.