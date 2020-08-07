CA District Attorney Declares Sanctuary City for Churches Fighting Gov. Newsom's Discrimination

Conservatives often criticize sanctuary cities for allowing illegal immigrants to remain in the country. But in California, a district attorney has just declared his county a sanctuary county - for churches.

San Luis Obispo County Attorney Dan Dow told CBN News he will not prosecute churches that violate Governor Gavin Newsom's orders limiting praise and worship.

"I strongly feel that it would be against the interest of justice for us to punish criminally citizens choosing to worship God or whatever religion they have at a time when we are going through a pandemic," Dow said.

"I mean, if anything, we need people to spend more time in their faith seeking help from the Almighty to answer this coronavirus and to protect our communities and our nation," he said.

Dow made his sanctuary church decision after Governor Newsom issued an order preventing California Christians from singing during worship services.

Newsom's decree also prohibits ten or more people from gathering in houses. That means Christians meeting for Bible studies in their homes may be deemed guilty of committing a misdemeanor.

