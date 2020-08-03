Carolinas Brace for Significant Flooding from Isaias

After barely skirting the Florida Peninsula, Isaias is expected to make the turn north, striking near the South and North Carolina border overnight.



The National Weather Service warning residents along the coastal communities of the Carolinas to prepare for significant flooding from heavy rain and high winds that could bring down power lines and trees.

As #GOESEast watched #TropicalStormIsaias yesterday evening, we can see all the #lightning the storm produced thanks to the satellite's Geostationary Lightning Mapper (#GLM). This imagery is also via visible band 2, which has the finest resolution of all ABI bands. pic.twitter.com/WIEWouaXpC — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 3, 2020

Mandatory evacuations for several North and South Carolina coastal areas sent vacationers packing ahead of the storm.

North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency for portions of his state as forecasters say 70 mile per hour winds could hit the Outer Banks as the storm comes ashore.

"We know how to plan, prepare, and respond when it's over, nothing about that has changed," Cooper said during a news conference.

Folks from Delaware to as far north as Rhode Island are also on alert as forecasters expect the fast-moving storm to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge to some areas later in the week.

Meanwhile, Floridians are breathing a sigh of relief after a weakened Isaias brushed the state's eastern coast Sunday with minimal damage.

And for the first time in 45 years, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth in a dramatic splashdown after spending two months at the International Space Center.

Their capsule landed in the calm Gulf waters off the Pensacola coast Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias was pounding the state's Atlantic coast.

The astronauts were part of Elon Musk's ambitious SpaceX project that hopes to carry people to and from orbit in the not too distant future.