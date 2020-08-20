'Celebration of Acts of Cruelty': Dr. Dobson Decries CA Bill That Would Fund Gender Mutilation and Sterilization 

A proposed California bill would create a taxpayer-funded "transgender wellness" fund for children and adults who wish to change their gender.

The bill known as AB 2218 would establish a "Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund" within the State Department of Public Health to benefit organizations, hospitals, and health care clinics that "provide gender-conforming health care services and have an established partnership with a Trans-led organization," according to the bill's text.

The measure passed the state Senate appropriations committee with a unanimous vote of 7 - 0 on Aug. 10, resurrecting action on the bill after pressure from transgender activists.

During hearings held last week, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, the bill's author, and other senators complained about being contacted by numerous voters telling them not to sterilize children. Several times Santiago reiterated that the bill had nothing to do with sterilization, calling opponents attacks "fear-mongering and good for sound bites."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Dr. James Dobson, president of the James Dobson Family Institute, believes the bill supports gender mutilation and sterilization.

"For the sake of these children and adults who are being victimized by our culture's distorted sexual devolution, I'll say exactly what this bill supports: gender mutilation and sterilization. Proponents of this bill will deny the truth — in fact, they already have. They insist that since the bill doesn't use the word 'sterilization,' there is no harm and no foul," Dobson said in a statement.

"Rubbish! These clinics use puberty blockers on pre-pubescent children in order to prevent them from experiencing puberty. If a child doesn't go through puberty, he or she will likely be sterile for life, a medical fact that many gender clinics expressly admit," he noted.

"Children aren't the only victims of such a bill. No rational and compassionate individual could possibly celebrate the mutilation of adolescents or adults. And yet this bill would fund procedures including double mastectomies on adolescent girls and genital amputations and reconstructive procedures for individuals older than 18. This isn't the fulfillment of personal autonomy — this is the celebration of acts of cruelty," Dobson continued.

"You don't need a medical degree to recognize that experimenting on vulnerable children and adults is not just unethical; it is morally repugnant. It is beyond reprehensible that our government officials would actually set aside money to fund this evil assault on children and adults who are made in the image of Almighty God. These hurting individuals need our compassion and care — not a cocktail of drugs and disfiguring surgeries that could well cause irreversible harm to their bodies. Many of these boys and girls are still in grade school!," the host of Family Talk exclaimed.

California Family Council's President Jonathan Keller also pointed out that state senators do not realize how state gender clinics are already sterilizing children.

"By approving AB 2218, members of the Health Committee got it wrong," Keller said on the organization's website. "At best, these senators are ignorant of how California gender clinics are already sterilizing children and young adults. If not, they are flatly refusing to acknowledge how this bill will fund these dangerous procedures."

"Gender clinics claim to treat gender dysphoria in pre-pubescent children with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones," Keller continued. "You don't need to be a doctor to know that a child who doesn't experience puberty will likely be sterile for life."

Dobson and Keller urged all constituents to contact California state senators about the bill.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.