'I Would Just Like to Have a Family': Thousands Respond to 9-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy's Plea to be Adopted

An Oklahoma boy received 5,000 adoption inquiries just 12 hours after he pleaded for a family during a media interview that has gone viral.

The 9-year-old boy named Jordan currently lives in a group home and has been in the care of the Sooner State's Department of Human Services (OKDHS) for six years.

KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City spoke with Jordan about what he wanted, and the first word she said was "a family."

"To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have," the boy said.

This kid has been in DHS custody for 6 years. He and his brother were in the system, separate homes. His brother got adopted. He is still waiting. This little dude - man. All he wants is a great home, and I hope he gets one soon. #adoptJordan https://t.co/GyFnMNuFKG — Shawn Tempesta (@ShawnTempesta) August 13, 2020

The young boy remembers his younger brother, Braison who was adopted, but Jordan remains hopeful that he will also go to a loving home.

"The reason it's important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to," the boy said. "I hope one of y'all pick me."

Since the interview aired, thousands of people have reached out hoping to grant Jordan his wish.

Families from Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, and Kentucky have reached out to the television station, hoping to provide Jordan with a permanent home, according to The Daily Mail.

"I'm in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with," said state worker Christopher Marlowe.

While in foster care, Jordan has been moved around numerous times.

"We've had a couple of families that expressed interest in adoption but after we did disclosures, the families decided that it wasn't the right fit for them or their family at this time, so we've had some difficulty finding placement for him," Marlowe added.

Jordan explained, "I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad or just mom or just dad. I don't really care."

There are 428,000 children in the United States who currently live in foster care and more than 7,700 of them are with the OKDHS.

