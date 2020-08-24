Jerry Falwell Jr. Says 'I Have Not Resigned' as President of Liberty University

Jerry Falwell, Jr., the embattled president of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, claims he has not resigned from his post at the Christian college.

Faithwire: Jerry Falwell Jr. Reveals Wife’s ‘Fatal Attraction’ Affair That Led to Depression

“I have not resigned," Falwell told Politico on Monday evening. Falwell said he is unaware of how the media obtained information indicating that he left his position. “I have not resigned. I will be on indefinite leave," Falwell explained.

Reuters published a bombshell report detailing an alleged years-long tryst involving Falwell, his wife, Becki, and a Miami-based pool assistant, Giancarlo Granda. The report stated that Falwell Jr. made the decision to leave the university “effective immediately."

#BREAKING: Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned from Liberty University. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 24, 2020

On Sunday night, Jerry Falwell released a 1,200-word statement disclosing an affair Becki Falwell entered into with Granda, though he suggested the romance, which began in 2012, was short-lived, adding he and his wife reconciled quickly.

The now-former university executive went on to accuse Granda of attempting to extort his family, threatening to disclose details of the relationship.

Granda, for his part, pushed back against Jerry Falwell’s recounting of the affair. Rather, Granda, now 29, said the salacious relationship lasted for several years and involved both Becki and Jerry Falwell. In addition to his comments, Granda also provided Reuters with an audio recording in which Becki and Jerry Falwell purportedly allude to the sexual nature of their since-ended relationship with Granda.

Exclusive: A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr and his wife Becki shared text and audio messages with @Reuters, showing his relationship with the evangelical couple https://t.co/CCq99hpizy pic.twitter.com/l1K9w5kEQk — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2020

The pool assistant claimed there were numerous sexual liaisons over the course of seven years. He said they took place in Miami, New York, and at the Falwell family’s home in central Virginia, near Liberty’s sprawling campus.

All of this comes not long after Jerry Falwell was placed on an indefinite leave of absence after he posted a questionable photo of himself and a young woman, later revealed to be Becki Falwell’s assistant, to his Instagram account. He has since deleted the post.