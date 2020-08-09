'Joy Took Over the Streets': Christians Come Together in Portland During 'Riots to Revival'

Thousands of people united in Portland, Oregon Saturday night for praise, worship, and to hear Bethel Music's Sean Feucht speak.
Feucht told Fox News that a crowd of 4,000-7,000 worshippers showed up at Waterfront Park for the "Riots to Revival" event in an effort to heal the brokenness that has affected Americans.
"White, Black, Hispanic – we came and released our song of hope over this city," Feucht said. "People gave their life to Jesus. Hundreds of people. We baptized people in the river behind us. There was so much joy that took over the streets of that city last night."
The media is so quick to show us the bad, the scary, and the sinful. Tonight, this is what OUR eyes saw at Waterfront Park in Portland, OR. Hope. Redemption. Repentance. Renewal. Freedom. Unity. Portland, Oregon. A city with a big heart. A city ready for revival. A city with love and life. Thank you @seanfeucht for leading us in worship tonight. @holdtheline_ #letusworship Let’s share the heck out of these photos. I want our nation to see THIS side of our beautiful city. PC: @emilyaudreyphotography (More photos on FB) #letuspray #holdtheline
Images from the gathering show most people not wearing a mask. When questioned about the lack of pandemic precautions being taken, many attendees didn't seem too concerned.
STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories
"My faith is in God," one person said. "Not fear of COVID-19. I'm good."
"We're not big mask people so it doesn't bother us," another person said.
‘People are gonna get baptized tonight’ Massive outdoor church gathering hosted by Sean Feucht, dubbed ‘Riots To Revival’ and on tour going to various cities that have seen protests in recent months #Portland #PortlandProtests #RiotsToRevival pic.twitter.com/LbVFd0vYdH
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 9, 2020
While these worshippers were seeking God to spread His hope and healing, across town rioters were tearing down the city in sharp contrast.
A few miles away from the worship site, protesters destroyed a fence, vandalized a dumpster, and then set it on fire.
Rioters moved over to the Portland Police Association building where their destructive path continued. After breaking a window, they entered the building and intentionally started a fire. Police declared the scene a riot and urged everyone to leave the area.
"A riot was declared after a group broke into the @PPAVigil offices, started a fire, and continued to feed the fire more fuel. This is a terribly dangerous situation. Officers moved the crowd so the fire could be extinguished before it could grow out of control."
A riot was declared after a group broke into the @PPAVigil offices, started a fire, and continued to feed the fire more fuel. This is a terribly dangerous situation. Officers moved the crowd so the fire could be extinguished before it could grow out of control. https://t.co/GyBrgqcK0e
— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 9, 2020
Several arrests were made after protesters threw glass bottles and paint balloons at the police, injuring three officers and sending two of them to the hospital.
Protests over racial injustice and police brutality have gone on for nearly 75 days in Portland, leaving many wondering when these persistent and at times violent demonstrations will end.
We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.