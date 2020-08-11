'Live Free or Die': Sean Hannity's Warning for America

America's top-rated cable news host and New York Times bestselling author Sean Hannity offers his first book in ten years, Live Free or Die: America (And the World) On the Brink: a look at America's fight against those who would reverse our country's tradition of freedom.

America is great for a reason, Sean says. Built on principles of freedom, rugged individualism, and self-sufficiency, no country has ever accumulated more power and wealth, abused it less, or used that power more to advance the human condition.

And yet, as America blossomed, left-wing radicalism and resentment festered beneath the surface, threatening to undermine democracy first in the sixties and now—more insidiously than ever—in the form of social justice warriors, the deep state, and compromised institutions like academia and the mainstream media.

While discussing the history of America, Hannity told CBN News that our country's freedom was founded in our religious beliefs. He explained that it's vital to "understand the principles that made this country great."

"You and I both know this is the greatest country that God has given man and if we give up the principles that made us great - we're going to lose the greatness. We can't allow that to happen," he said.

With radical leftists demanding the Green New Deal, socialized medicine, abortion on demand, open borders, abolishing the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court, and an end to free speech, our great nation risks becoming transformed beyond recognition.

Hannity stressed that there is a "psychological appeal" that some people are drawn to when government officials make promises related to solving problems with debt, education, and employment.

"No more stress in life...everything is going to be taken care of and the government is going to take care of it," he said. "Every night we are seeing chaos, anarchy, mayhem, death, no law, no order. Why would some people still put their faith, hope, trust, and their belief system that the government is going to solve those problems for them?"

Ronald Reagan once said, "Freedom is but one generation away from extinction," and his words have never rung truer. In Live Free or Die, Sean demonstrates why now is an All Hands on Deck moment to save the Republic. His solution is simple: if all you can do is vote, then vote. But if you can inform people of the truth, that's even better.

The conservative explained that a small and efficient government that does what it's supposed to will lead the way toward a better world for everyone.

"We can keep our cities safe and secure. We know we can educate our children. If we stay with the fundamentals and learn to do those things right, the American people - their innovation, entrepreneurialism, and individualism will come through. That is what has made the distinction between America and the rest of the world," Hannity said.

