'Our Only Hope For This Country is God': Evangelist Franklin Graham to Lead Washington DC Prayer March Sept. 26

Evangelist Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan's Purse, a Christian relief organization, announced Saturday that he will lead a prayer march in Washington, DC on Sept. 26.

Graham is calling on Christians to march and pray specifically for the nation. He says the country is facing multiple conflicts, such as the effects of COVID-19, nationwide protests, and the upcoming presidential election.

"America is in trouble. It's in distress but we do have hope and that hope is in Almighty God," Graham said in a video posted to the BGEA's website. "We need to pray now more than we've ever done in our life. Our communities are hurting, our people are divided and there's fear and uncertainty all around us. Let's join together and do the most important thing and that is to pray."

The evangelist is urging believers to petition our sovereign Lord for peace to fall upon the nation.

Graham wrote on Twitter, "I'm announcing that on Sept. 26, I'm going to be in our nation's capital to pray & I hope thousands of families, pastors, & churches will join me! Our nation is in trouble, & we need God's help."

"We're going to pray for this nation, pray for its leaders and we're going to pray that God will intervene and save this nation," Graham added. "Our only hope for this country is God and we're going to do this in Jesus' name."

The march will take place from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm EDT on Sept. 26, and will begin at the Lincoln Memorial. The group will pause and pray throughout the walk, then it will conclude at the Capitol building.

