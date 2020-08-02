Portland Protesters Burn Bibles, American Flag Outside Federal Courthouse

Radical activists in Portland, Oregon, burned Bibles and the American flag in front of a federal courthouse this weekend.

KOIN News reports that Friday's protest started out as a peaceful assembly but turned destructive at night with crowd members setting fires on the street in front of the federal courthouse.

Twitter user Ian Miles Cheong shared a video of demonstrators desecrating Bibles and the symbol of American freedom.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Cheong wrote, "Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of the federal courthouse in Portland."

I don’t know what burning the Bible has to do with protesting against police brutality. Do not be under the illusion that these protests and riots are anything but an attempt to dismantle all of Western Civilization and upend centuries of tradition and freedom of religion. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

In a later thread, Cheong wrote, "I don't know what burning the Bible has to do with protesting against police brutality. Do not be under the illusion that these protests and riots are anything but an attempt to dismantle all of Western Civilization and upend centuries of tradition and freedom of religion."

News reporter Danny Peterson posted a video of protesters burning an American flag while chanting about the police.

....and a second fire pic.twitter.com/sflMeD0GLm — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 1, 2020

Some in Portland have made an effort to rally without violence, but the unyielding activists who are determined to destroy anything that opposes their ideology remain in the area.

According to the Jewish Press, a severed pig's head wearing a police hat was placed on top of an American flag and set on fire at the city's Justice Center last Thursday night.

Following "repeated requests" from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, the federal government agreed to begin withdrawing federal officers from Portland last week.

Brown argued that the officers "acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community."

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.