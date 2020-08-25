SNL Alum Joe Piscopo Talks About His Career, Christian Faith, and His 'Right Turn' As Radio Talk Show Host

Do you ever wonder what happened to comedian Joe Piscopo from Saturday Night Live? Turns out he's one of those rare entertainers who left Hollywood behind and made a right turn as a conservative radio talk show host.
Joe is probably best known for his four seasons as a Saturday Night Live cast member in the early 1980s – especially for his spot-on impersonation of Frank Sinatra.
Pat Robertson talks with Joe Piscopo about his career, his conservative views, and his strong Christian faith on Wednesday's 700 Club.
After an entertainment career that took him from New York to Hollywood and back again, Joe landed a gig as a radio talk show host on New York's AM-970, The Answer.
Joe is a rarity in the entertainment field – a political and social conservative with a strong Christian faith who talks about all the issues of the day, every day, from 6:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.