We Have No Hope, Outside of God': Franklin Graham Condemns Destruction, Violence from Protests and Riots

Evangelist Franklin Graham is condemning the vicious attack on a man who crashed his truck near a Black Lives Matter protest Sunday night.

Adam Haner, the driver, was trying to help a woman in the middle of the mob, his girlfriend told local media outlets. After he stopped to help her, the mob concentrated on the couple and after a confrontation, Haner got back in his truck and tried to drive away. He crashed his vehicle and was pulled from it by protesters, being repeatedly punched and pushed to the ground. At one point, a man wearing a shirt labeled "Security" kicked him in the head, leaving Haner injured and motionless.

He was later taken to a hospital, treated and released.

A video of the attack on Haner has gone viral.

The alleged suspect, Marquise Love, 25, has been arrested in Washington County, Oregon, according to Fox News.

In a Facebook post, Graham denounced all of the destruction and the violence that has resulted from the protests and riots.

"Have you ever seen anything like it? Every morning on the news for weeks, we hear about more destruction and violence related to protests and riots. The video of a man trying to escape from a mob of protesters in Portland is still making the headlines, as it should. He was pulled from his vehicle and brutally beaten and kicked to unconsciousness. It is surprising that the man didn't lose his life, as some have," he wrote.

"Our country is in trouble like we haven't seen before in our lifetime. We have no hope, outside of God. We will not make it unless God's people call on His Name for help," the evangelist noted.

Graham also reminded his followers about his upcoming Prayer March in the nation's capital scheduled for 12 Noon on Saturday, Sept. 26.

"I'm holding a Prayer March in our nation's capital on Saturday, September 26, at 12:00 noon. I hope thousands of concerned Americans who believe in the power of prayer will join me—and I hope you'll be one of them," Graham wrote.

For more information, go to PrayerMarch2020.com

