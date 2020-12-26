83-Year-Old Pilot Donates Airplane to Non-Profit That Assists People Needing Organ Transplants

After completing his final flight, an 83-year-old pilot from Massachusetts decided to donate his airplane toward a good cause by helping people in need of life-saving organ transplants.

Joe Michallyszyn is no stranger to serving others. He worked for 20 years with the Salem police force until he retired in 1983 as a captain, according to MatchingDonors.com.

And, Michallyszyn spent 50 years flying airplanes. Earlier this year, he made the decision to end his longtime hobby.

"You hear about old pilots and you hear about bold pilots, but you'll never hear of an old, bold pilot," Michallyszyn said.

He flew his 1969 Cessna 150k aircraft for the last time then considered the idea of selling it.

But, Michallyszyn remembered that a fellow church member was in desperate need of a kidney transplant. He felt that donating his plane to MatchingDonors.com would do more good than selling it.

The pilot, who is also an Acolyte Eucharistic Minister, was led by his strong faith to take one last plane ride then hand over his wings.

After his generous donation, Michallyszyn even assisted the nonprofit organization sell the plane by personally showing it to prospective buyers.

For more information about MatchingDonors.com, click here.

