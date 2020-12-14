'At Christmas, We Give Thanks to God': Trump Delivers Address on True Meaning of Christmas

President Donald Trump delivered an eloquent message to Americans that focused on the true meaning of Christmas an effort that all Americans should consider as this chaotic year comes to an end.

The President delivered his message from the White House with First Lady Melania Trump by his side. His message was brief but contained the fullest sense of why Christians celebrate Christmas.

"To every family across our nation, the First Lady and I want to wish you all a very, very Merry Christmas," he said. "For Christians, this is a joyous time to remember God's greatest gift to the world. More than 2,000 years ago, the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary. He said, 'Do not be afraid, you have favor with God."

"The angel told her that she would give birth to a baby boy, Jesus, who would be called the Son of the Most High. Nine months later Christ was born in the town of Bethlehem. The Son of God came into the world in a humble stable," Trump added.

Next, he spoke of the significance of that wonderful event while drawing attention to the real reason for the birth of Christ.

"As Christians everywhere know, the birth of our Lord and Savior changed history forever," Trump declared. "At Christmas, we give thanks to God, and that God sent His only Son to die for us and to offer everlasting peace to all humanity."

The president focused on the timeless effects that the first Christmas has on us today.

"More than two millennia after the birth of Jesus Christ, His teachings continue to inspire and uplift billions and billions of people all over the globe," Trump said. "His divine words still fills our hearts with hope and faith."

"And Christians everywhere still strive to live by Jesus's timeless commandments to His disciples: love one another. Above all during this sacred season, our souls are full of thanks and praise for Almighty God for sending us Christ, his Son to redeem the world."

Lastly, President Trump offered a prayer for God's infinite love to be a blessing for all Americans.

"Tonight we ask that God will continue to bless this nation and we pray that He will grant every American family a Christmas season full of joy, hope, and peace," he concluded.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories