Barstool Sports Founder Launches Fund to Save Small Businesses: 'Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart'

Dave Portnoy has been one of the more highly visible voices on the internet standing up in defiance of draconian and often irrational restrictions against small businesses – and now he’s “putting his money where his mouth is” in support of these businesses.

Portnoy announced the “Barstool Fund” that will go towards helping small businesses stay afloat while governments continue to lock them down. Portnoy said they’ll start with $500,000 and hopes to “get creative” in raising more funds.

Portnoy has been a vocal supporter of businesses suffering under arbitrary lockdown orders and has vented his frustrations in numerous online viral rants. A friend challenged Portnoy to “put his money where his mouth is” and help out. So, that’s exactly what he did with the Barstool Fund.

Here is the original announcement and an update:

A new twist. We will sell and ship the actual Merch from the small businesses we are supporting and all net proceeds will go back to helping them https://t.co/EL5ifD8Hct pic.twitter.com/0LpdW6mIvT — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 18, 2020

Portnoy announced several rules for those who wish to receive funding. The first rule is the company must still be paying his employees. The owner of Borrelli’s – whose son works for Portnoy – impressed the Barstool founder by the fact that he continued to pay his employees even though far less money was coming in.

Check out Franki Borrelli’s emotional reaction to finding out they will be getting the help.

To @stoolpresidente, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It means more than you will ever know. My Dad can’t wait to pay it forward. pic.twitter.com/kC2b9KVUpY — Frankie Borrelli (@FrankieBorrelli) December 17, 2020

Borrelli’s will be the first recipient of Barstool Fund money, which Portnoy says will continue beyond just a single payment. Portnoy is taking a big leap of faith in his fans and people across the country, betting they will step up to the plate and support so many local businesses in need.

If you’d like to contribute, head to Barstool for more information.

