Firm Co-Owned by Ilhan Omar's Husband Receives $635K in COVID Relief

A firm co-owned by the far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) received some $650,000 in coronavirus relief money, according to public filings.

E Street Group, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is co-owned by Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, and received nearly $135,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans and $500,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans.

The subject has drawn harsh criticism on social media:

Ilhan Omar’s husband received $635,000 in Covid-19 bailout money. She also paid him 2.25 million dollars this year. Remember this the next time @AOC or @IlhanMN rail against corporations, pretending to represent the poor. They are all liars, getting rich while you suffer. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 7, 2020

Voters are so upset about Ilhan Omar that they just went to the polls and sent her back to Congress for another two years. Quit asking me to care when voters don’t. Take your medicine. You asked for it. https://t.co/x5ap1Gn6gY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 7, 2020

In addition to collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief monies, campaign finance filings reveal the conveniently positioned firm garnered millions of dollars during Omar’s 2020 re-election campaign.

From early 2019 to July of this year, Federal Election Commission documents show the radical lawmaker sent nearly $2.8 million to her then-future husband’s political consulting firm, Fox News reported in November.

Omar’s campaign funneled $1.6 million to E Street Group from the beginning of 2019 to July 22, 2020. Then, in the third quarter, her campaign sent another $1.1 million to the firm and some $27,000 in succeeding weeks.

Back in March, the Minnesota Democrat announced via Twitter she and her campaign “consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship.”

“We were told this is not uncommon,” Omar added of her professional relationship with her husband, whom she married in March. The attorney, she claimed, said there was no legal issue with the connection.

This is what happens when rightwing Twitter trolls are treated as authorities on campaign law. Let’s clear the air. 1. The gov't doesn't fund my campaign. Grassroots donors do. 2. Everything we spend is used for a legitimate expense and paid at fair market value. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/pjBwtfDykz — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2020

Omar and Mynett ended their professional relationship in mid-November, according to a Fox News report.

The lawmaker married Mynett, whose firm has been on Omar’s campaign payroll since 2018, after reportedly engaging in an affair with him.

Omar and her now-ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi divorced in November 2019.

