'Ignite Houses of Revival': How to Pray for 2021 and What to Expect from the New Year

There is no doubt that for many people 2020 was a year unlike any other. From COVID-19 to racial unrest to a divided election to the shutting down of churches across America, the sense of urgency has risen to new levels. Many Christian leaders are calling believers to pray, fast, and prepare for what is to come in 2021.

Prepare for 2021

Patricia King is a respected apostolic and prophetic minister of the Gospel and for over thirty years she has inspired and equipped believers to walk in their God-given callings.

In a video posted to Facebook, she says 2021 will be a challenging, but rewarding year.

"This coming year will be a year of many challenges but...it's a good thing because God will always meet the challenge," she explained.

In her post, King contends that challenges will come through "exposure of some things that you are going to see in the background", but she encourages Christians to keep their eyes on God.

"We can never forget who we are. We are children of the Most-High God," she added. "So there may be challenges to our faith, challenges to our belief, but there is going to be an increased joy that will come with that. And always remember that God is your protector and God is your provider."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Here is her full prophetic word:

"He says, 'I, the Lord, have a remnant who will not tolerate complacency or unbelief, for they believe in me. My power, my majesty, and My splendor. There are those who relentlessly contend for my will and my purposes to be displayed with great glory in the earth. And in the midst of an hour, when many hearts will turn to evil, I will raise up my remnant and revivalists and they will ignite houses of revival that will shine as lights in the darkness. For these houses will invite ME in to manifest My Glory, not programs, not religion, but the actual presence of Jesus will be made manifest in these Houses of Revival."

"Many church leaders will no longer be satisfied with a Church without power or presence. And they will consecrate their houses of worship as houses of revival. They will come before me in fastings and fervent intercession and they will come to me in a desperate contrite heart and will be determined to follow my ways, no matter what the costs. These ones have been with me in the secret place and they have been ruined for anything other than my presence."

A Time to Fast for Revival

On another front, Dr. Malachi O'Brien from the National Prayer Committee, Matt Brown from Think Eternity, and other Christian leaders are calling for one million young Christians to take part in "Roaring Twenties Fast 2021" and believe in God for revival in the nation.

"We must get to the place where we are desperate for God again. We must begin to desire Him more than food or drink," said Pastor Jentezen Franklin who supports the fast.

"The call to fast and pray is an invitation into the very presence of God," said O'Brien. "Many believe we are on the precipice of one of the greatest revivals in history, and today we have an invitation to join Christ's intercession for the nations. We are calling a new generation to be marked by the same hunger and passion that has led to the great revivals of past generations."

A Time to Pray Big Prayers

Meanwhile, prophetic leader Shawn Bolz is preparing believers to pray BIG in 2021 in his new e-book, Prophecies, Prayers, and Declarations for the New Year.

"We need to pray with deliberate faith like never before to get different results in our lives for 2021," he wrote on social media.

Key prayer points include:

Being intentional about spending time in the Word, prayer, and worship

Loving the unloved and helping strangers

Praying for an abundance of spiritual and natural fruitfulness

And, walking in Godly gifts

Bolz is encouraging believers to declare God's promises over the new year and to trust Him.