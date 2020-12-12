A peaceful protest and prayer march is taking place in Washington, DC Saturday morning and afternoon where participants are rallying for America's election system to be free from fraud and corruption.

People of faith marched before gathering at 11:00 a.m. on the National Mall for the "Let the Church ROAR!" Prayer Rally where they're hearing from guest speakers such as Lt. General Mike Flynn, Pastor Jonathan Cahn, Rev. Kevin Jessip, Author Eric Metaxas, CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell, and many more. General Flynn spoke at Noon followed by Rev. Jessip at 1:15 p.m.

WATCH LIVE:

Additional "ROAR!" rallies will occur at the state capitols of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin at noon.

At the same time, the "Jericho March" will host a special prayer event where participants will march around the US Capitol, Supreme Court, and Department of Justice. Since Nov. 5th, Jericho Marchers have been fasting, praying, and marching daily around their state capitols, praying for a fair and transparent election.

The march is centered around Joshua 6 where God gives specific instructions on how the corrupt city of Jericho is to be conquered.

"But the Lord said to Joshua, 'See, I have handed Jericho over to you, with its king and the valiant warriors. And you shall march around the city, all the men of war circling the city once.'"

Amid allegations of voter fraud during this year's presidential election, Americans are urging government leaders to step up and ensure the fairness of elections. Supporters from "Every Legal Vote" and "Stop the Steal" are sponsoring Saturday's events in an effort to seek God's intervention to verify the integrity of the vote.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning, "Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA."

Groups say they will continue to peacefully protest for election integrity until the Electoral College votes on Dec 14.

