Michigan AG Dana Nessel and Her Son Are 'Devastated' by 'Merry Christmas' - Guess How Twitter Users Responded

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had a social media debacle to contend with over the weekend, and like Dr. Seuss's "Grinch," it involved the words "Merry Christmas."

On Saturday, President Trump was in Georgia campaigning for the runoff election for the two sitting Republican senators in that state. That's when he said to the enormous crowd: "Let me begin by wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Remember the word? Remember we started five years ago and I said, 'You're going to be saying Christmas again,' and we say it proudly again although they'll be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary. We're not going to let them do that."

Breitbart News reports Nessel responded to Trump's holiday greeting, in a now-deleted tweet, by writing that her son was "devastated" when a store employee said "Merry Christmas" to them.

"I remember the first time I was at a store with my son and an employee said 'Merry Christmas' to us. My son looked devastated as asked 'Are we the only people who don't celebrate Christmas?' I answered 'No, and we are just as American as everyone else.' Glad @JoeBiden knows that." https://t.co/o1QyZy5sWX — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 6, 2020

After receiving backlash from several Twitter users, she deleted the tweet, then tried to respond to her social media followers that "Happy Holidays" was the now universally accepted term at this time of year.

"Saying 'Happy Holidays' this time of year does not denigrate Christianity. It simply acknowledges and respects the great diversity of our nation and includes each and everyone of us who call ourselves proud Americans," Nessel wrote.

But hundreds of Twitter users weren't about to let the Michigan attorney general off so easily.

One user who goes by the name of #BoilerinTexas responded, "Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, and Happy Hanukkah!!"

This reply was followed by several more replies to Nessel's tweet with simply, "Merry Christmas!"

John Bell, a retired football coach, replied, "Christmas Day is a national holiday! Merry Christmas to you and your family! God bless!"

Another user responded to Nessel, "Merry Christmas, Dana! And may God bestow great blessings on you and your loved ones throughout the coming year."

And another user explained how he replied to both his Jewish and Christian friends at this time of the year.

"There are only 2 holidays in December. I say Happy Hannukah to my Jewish friends and Merry Christmas to my Christian friends. I belong to neither religion, but somehow I manage these small gestures of goodwill without severe damage to my psyche," he wrote.

Another user told Nessel that it's up to her if she chooses to be offended by kind words.

"Being offended is a choice. If you're offended by an expression of goodwill that's a you problem. If someone wishes me Happy Hanukkah or Ramadan I just say thanks as it's said with good intentions. Asking people of faith to not use these is telling them to hide their faith. Nope," he wrote.

