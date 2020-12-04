USPS Whistleblowers Say Hundreds of Thousands of Ballots Disappeared or Backdated in 3 Swing States

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit public interest law firm, announced this week that several whistleblowers working for the United States Postal Service have provided personal eyewitness accounts alleging significant potential 2020 election fraud possibly affecting hundreds of thousands of ballots in at least three battleground states.

The whistleblowers allege thousands of ballots were either illegally backdated or thrown out before the election. And campaign mail promoting President Trump in Michigan and Pennsylvania was marked "undeliverable" and junked, while campaign mail for Joe Biden was ordered to be delivered.

The individuals' allegations were disclosed at a national press conference in Arlington, VA, on Tuesday, the same day the US Justice Department announced it found no proof of widespread voter fraud in the election.

"The whistleblower accounts released today, detail the failure of election officials in blue jurisdictions to maintain ballot chain of custody, allowing for the potential infusion of fraudulent ballots," The Amistad Project said in a press release, according to the Washington Examiner. "These accounts include photographs of individuals improperly accessing voting machines and a detailed eyewitness account of the breaking of sealed boxes of ballot jump drives and commingling of those jump drives with others."

"The accounts also reveal multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states. Details include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania," the group added.

One bizarre account at the press conference came from Jesse Morgan, a US postal subcontractor, who said on Oct. 21 he was tasked with driving a trailer containing 288,000 completed mail-in ballots from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

JustTheNews.com reports first of all that it's illegal to drive ballots across state lines. But on top of that, Morgan says the trailer with the ballots then disappeared after he delivered it to a USPS mail center in Lancaster.

Phillip Kline, the director of the Amistad Project, said Morgan's account of the missing truck and the 288,000 ballots was backed up by other witness statements.

A subcontractor named Nathan Pease of Madison, Wisc., said he was allegedly told by postal workers that the USPS in Wisconsin was collecting more than 100,000 ballots on the morning of Nov. 4 to improperly backdate the ballots so they would be counted.

Another witness, Gregory Stenstrom, who's a computer expert, said he personally witnessed a vendor of Dominion Voting Systems and local election officials download and update counting machines in violation of election system protocol. He said due to the co-mingling of machine jump drives, it would make audits impossible without direct access to the machines.

The Amistad Project said the whistleblower affidavits are being used as evidence in litigation to ensure election integrity and the upholding of election laws in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Kline tweeted that the FBI has asked to look at the project's data.

Kline tweeted that the FBI has asked to look at the project's data.

The FBI declined to comment on Kline's information, telling Fox News, it's their "standard practice to neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations. As such, we will decline further comment."

As CBN News reported on Tuesday, in an interview with The Associated Press, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Barr said US attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they've received, but they've uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

President Trump's legal team fired back that the Department of Justice hasn't done a real investigation or examined the evidence it's gathered.

In a statement, attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said, "We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn't audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth."

